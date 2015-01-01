Abstract

This paper is authored by Dr Paul McCrory. During 2021 and 2022 there was an investigation by BJSM and BMJ which found that some of his work was the product of publication misconduct. Such misconduct includes plagiarism, duplicate publication, misquotation and misrepresentation in publications in respect of which he was listed as the sole author.1 We are placing a notice to readers on all content in relation to which he is identified as the sole author to alert them to the conclusions of our investigation.

