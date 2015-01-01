Abstract

BACKGROUND: Establishing effective pharmacovigilance systems globally is challenging due to the need for comprehensive epidemiological data on pharmacovigilance-related events, particularly in countries at different stages of development.



AIM: This study aimed to determine magnitude and drivers of change in the global and regional burden of pharmacovigilance-related events from 1990 to 2019, analyzing variations between age groups and sex, providing data support for policymakers to adjust their pharmacovigilance policies.



METHOD: Pharmacovigilance-related events were defined as Adverse Effects of Medical Treatment (AEMT) and Drug Use Disorders (DUD) in the Global Burden of Diseases, Injuries, and Risk Factors Study 2019. Time trend analysis utilized joinpoint regression, age-period-cohort model, and decomposition method. Disease burden was measured in incidence, deaths, and disability-adjusted life years (DALYs).



RESULTS: The global burden of pharmacovigilance-related events remained high, driven predominantly by population growth. Children and older adults were identified as particularly susceptible groups. Across various regions and periods of the socio-demographic index (SDI), the risk of death from AEMT showed a decreasing trend. In contrast, the incidence of AEMT and both the incidence and death rates from DUD showed a stable or worsening trend. Significant regional disparities in the burden of these diseases were noted between different SDI levels.



CONCLUSION: The study underscores the critical need for robust pharmacovigilance systems worldwide. The observed trends in the burden of pharmacovigilance-related events offer a clear direction for countries to refine and strengthen their pharmacovigilance policies and practices.

