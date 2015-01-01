Abstract

For people who seek help for self-harm, emergency departments (ED) are often the first point of contact, making them a suitable setting for intervention. In Australia, base rates of self-harm presentations to ED are increasing, while the quality of care these people receive is often considered sub-optimal. This study used qualitative interviews to explore potential barriers ED staff face in delivering best possible self-harm care. Seventeen staff across two EDs in the state of Victoria, Australia, were interviewed regarding their perceptions of barriers to providing optimal self-harm care and suggestions for improvement. Three themes were identified: (1) system-related challenges when managing self-harm in ED, including the shortage of hospital resources, challenges of ED as a physical environment, and insufficient education, training and guidelines about self-harm care for staff; (2) human-related challenges regarding management of self-harm in ED, which encompassed the nature of a person's circumstances and presentation, and staff attitudes towards self-harm; and (3) staff suggestions for improving self-harm care in ED. Specific recommendations that were proposed based on these findings included introducing a separate ED area for mental health-related presentations, provision of specialised education and training about self-harm care to staff, better implementation of guidelines on treating self-harm in ED, and employing mental health educators to provide on-the-floor mentoring to nurses. The relevance of these barriers and recommendations to the wider healthcare sector is also discussed. Together, these findings may inform improvements to the quality of care provided to those who engage in self-harm.

Language: en