SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Vahabi A, Daştan AE, Mirzazada J, Yoğun Y, Tezgel O, Aktuglu K. Int. J. Surg. Case Rep. 2024; 119: e109746.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2024, Elsevier Publishing)

DOI

10.1016/j.ijscr.2024.109746

PMID

38728968

Abstract

INTRODUCTION: Compartment syndrome is an emergency which requires prompt intervention. While main challenge typically revolves around determining necessity for fasciotomy in suspected cases, etiology is often pronounced, leaving little room for differential diagnosis. CASE REPORT: We report a case with unconventional presentation and clinical course, ultimately diagnosed as Munchausen Syndrome.

DISCUSSION: It has been reported that individuals with Munchausen syndrome are successful at manipulating healthcare professionals. They often study the symptoms of their sickness, examination findings, and findings that may alert doctors, mastering their techniques over time.

CONCLUSION: It is of importance to consider Munchausen Syndrome as a potential cause, particularly in cases where clinical history and course of symptoms do not align with our experiences and cannot be reconciled with other possible diagnostic patterns.


Language: en

Keywords

Compartment syndrome; Self-harm; Self-mutilation

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print