Citation
Vahabi A, Daştan AE, Mirzazada J, Yoğun Y, Tezgel O, Aktuglu K. Int. J. Surg. Case Rep. 2024; 119: e109746.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2024, Elsevier Publishing)
DOI
PMID
38728968
Abstract
INTRODUCTION: Compartment syndrome is an emergency which requires prompt intervention. While main challenge typically revolves around determining necessity for fasciotomy in suspected cases, etiology is often pronounced, leaving little room for differential diagnosis. CASE REPORT: We report a case with unconventional presentation and clinical course, ultimately diagnosed as Munchausen Syndrome.
Language: en
Keywords
Compartment syndrome; Self-harm; Self-mutilation