Abstract

INTRODUCTION: Compartment syndrome is an emergency which requires prompt intervention. While main challenge typically revolves around determining necessity for fasciotomy in suspected cases, etiology is often pronounced, leaving little room for differential diagnosis. CASE REPORT: We report a case with unconventional presentation and clinical course, ultimately diagnosed as Munchausen Syndrome.



DISCUSSION: It has been reported that individuals with Munchausen syndrome are successful at manipulating healthcare professionals. They often study the symptoms of their sickness, examination findings, and findings that may alert doctors, mastering their techniques over time.



CONCLUSION: It is of importance to consider Munchausen Syndrome as a potential cause, particularly in cases where clinical history and course of symptoms do not align with our experiences and cannot be reconciled with other possible diagnostic patterns.

