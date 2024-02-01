Abstract

PURPOSE: To examine the impact of About Us, an innovative healthy relationships intervention that promotes positive adolescent romantic relationships and the use of effective contraceptives, on improving behavior, attitudes, and intentions related to sexual intercourse, relationship communication, and conflict resolution at 3- and 9-month follow-up, compared to services as usual.



METHODS: This was a multi-site, two-group, parallel, randomized-controlled trial with an intervention/comparison allocation ratio of 3:2 conducted at seven high schools in California between February 2018 and May 2021.



RESULTS: Overall, our study did not find statistically significant evidence of improved behavior, attitudes, and intentions related to sexual intercourse, relationship communication, and conflict resolution among participants (14-18 years old) randomized to the intervention group (n = 316) compared to services as usual (n = 217) during follow-up (group x time; p >.05). Exploratory within group analyses showed that, compared to baseline, at the 3-month follow-up, the prevalence of reporting having had sex increased in the control group relative to intervention group (+19% vs. +9%, p <.01). Our sub-group analyses showed that changes in condom use intentions scores differed across school sites (group x time x school; p <.01); mixed (positive and negative) trends were observed for intervention effect, and schools with positive intervention effect trends tended to have greater program participation.



DISCUSSION: About Us did not show statistically significant positive impacts on primary or secondary outcomes as anticipated. Our exploratory findings show evidence of some promising trends of intervention effects at the school-level, suggesting a need for better tailored intervention components and/or delivery to address the unique environmental contexts of participants. Overall, the context of study implementation was negatively affected by the COVID-19 pandemic and challenges related to using a non-classroom delivery intervention approach. Combined, these factors may have contributed to the study null findings. Moreover, it is difficult to know (or determine) the intervention's impact under more ideal conditions (i.e., no COVID pandemic).

