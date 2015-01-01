Abstract

The Performance Index (P-Index) is a measure for evaluating mobility-related dual-task performance in older adults. The identification of specific clinicodemographic factors predictive of P-Index scores, however, remains unclear. This cross-sectional study analyzed data from 120 community-dwelling older adults (average age 71.3 ± 11.23 years) to explore clinicodemographic variables that influence P-Index scores during the instrumented timed up and go test. Unadjusted analyses suggested several factors, including age, gender, body mass index, Mini-Mental Status Examination scores, functional reach test performance, history of falls, ethnicity, Geriatric Depression Scale scores, alcohol consumption, and educational levels, as potential predictors of P-Index. However, adjusted multinomial multiple regression analysis revealed Geriatric Depression Scale and Mini-Mental Status Examination scores as the exclusive independent predictors of P-Index classifications, segmented into high, intermediate, or low (percentiles ≤ 25, 26-74, or ≥ 75, respectively). A significant association was observed between the manifestation of depressive symptoms, lower Mini-Mental Status Examination scores, and reduced cognitive-motor performance. The findings implicate depressive symptoms and low cognitive performance as substantial impediments to optimal dual-task mobility within this cohort. Further studies are warranted to examine the efficacy of cognitive stimulation and antidepressant therapy, in augmenting mobility-related dual-task performance among older adults.

