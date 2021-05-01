Abstract

OBJECTIVE: This cross-sectional study determined the 2-year period prevalence and quantified the impact on working status of noncombat injury and illness by a working score percentage (WSP) based on the number of duty days lost (DDL). ANIMALS: 126 dogs from 9 US Army Special Operations kennels.



METHODS: Dog injury and illness events between May 1, 2021, and April 30, 2023, were recorded to determine period prevalence and calculate a WSP metric to quantify loss of duty status.



RESULTS: 93 health events occurred in 62 of 126 (49.2%) dogs over a 24-month period resulting in 4,130 DDL. The period prevalence was 25 of 126 (19.8%) for dental injuries, 20 of 126 (15.9%) for musculoskeletal injuries, and 13 of 126 (10.3%) for gastrointestinal illnesses. Musculoskeletal conditions resulted in the highest total DDL at 1,472 (35.6%) in 20 dogs, followed by neurologic conditions at 950 (23%) in 4 dogs and heat injuries at 521 (12.6%) in 7 dogs. The total population 24-month mean WSP was 88.1% (95% CI, 86.6 to 89.5). The mean WSP for 43 dogs with acute events was 96.0% (95% CI, 95.0 to 97.0), and the mean WSP for 14 dogs with chronic events was 55.2% (95% CI, 47.8 to 62.5). CLINICAL RELEVANCE: Quantifying the impact of noncombat illness and injury on the working status of military working dogs is the first step to identify risk factors, develop preventive strategies, resource veterinary care requirements, and improve these canine athletes' health and welfare. The metrics developed in this study can be used to evaluate the population health of working, herding, and sport dogs.

