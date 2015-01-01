Abstract

The shoe sole is identified as a fall risk factor since it may impede the afferent information about the outside world collected by the plantar sensory units. However, no study has directly quantified how the shoe sole compromises body balance and increases fall risk. This study aimed to inspect how the sole affects human balance after an unexpected standing-slip. It was hypothesized that individuals wearing the sole, relative to their barefoot counterparts, would exhibit 1) more impaired stability and 2) disrupted lower limb muscle activation following a standing-slip. Twenty young adults were evenly randomized into two groups: soled and barefoot. The soled group wore a pair of customized 10-mm thick soles, while the other group was bare-footed. Full-body kinematics and leg muscle electromyography (EMG) were collected during a standardized and unexpected standing-slip. The EMG electrodes were placed on the tibialis anterior, gastrocnemius, rectus femoris, and biceps femoris bilaterally. Dynamic stability, spatiotemporal gait parameters, and the EMG latency of the leg muscles were compared between groups. The sole impeded the initiation of the recovery step possibly because it interfered with the accurate detection of the external perturbation and subsequently activated the leg muscles later in the soled group than in the barefoot group. As a result, individuals in the soled group experienced a longer slip distance and were more unstable than the barefoot group at the recovery foot liftoff. The findings of this study could augment our understanding of how the shoe sole impairs body balance and increases the fall risk.

Language: en