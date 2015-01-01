Abstract

BACKGROUND: Restoration of hand function after traumatic brachial plexus injury (BPI) remains a formidable challenge. Traditional methods such as nerve or free muscle transfers yield suboptimal results. Advancements in myoelectric prostheses, characterized by novel signal acquisition and improved material technology, show promise in restoring functional grasp. This study evaluated the ability of adults with a BPI injury to control an externally powered prosthetic hand using nonintuitive signals, simulating the restoration of grasp with a myoelectric prosthesis. It also assessed the effectiveness of a comprehensive multidisciplinary evaluation in guiding treatment decisions.



METHODS: A multidisciplinary brachial plexus team assessed adults with compromised hand function due to BPI. The feasibility of amputation coupled with fitting of a myoelectric prosthesis for grasp reconstruction was evaluated. Participants' ability to control a virtual or model prosthetic hand using surface electromyography (EMG) as well as with contralateral shoulder motion-activated linear transducer signals was tested. The patient's input and injury type, along with the information from the prosthetic evaluation, were used to determine the reconstructive plan. The study also reviewed the number of participants opting for amputation and a myoelectric prosthetic hand for grasp restoration, and a follow-up survey was conducted to assess the impact of the initial evaluation on decision-making.



RESULTS: Of 58 subjects evaluated, 47 (81%) had pan-plexus BPI and 42 (72%) received their initial assessment within 1 year post-injury. Forty-seven patients (81%) could control the virtual or model prosthetic hand using nonintuitive surface EMG signals, and all 58 could control it with contralateral uniscapular motion via a linear transducer and harness. Thirty patients (52%) chose and pursued amputation, and 20 (34%) actively used a myoelectric prosthesis for grasp. The initial evaluation was informative and beneficial for the majority of the patients, especially in demonstrating the functionality of the myoelectric prosthesis.



CONCLUSIONS: The study indicates that adults with traumatic BPI can effectively operate a virtual or model myoelectric prosthesis using nonintuitive control signals. The simulation and multidisciplinary evaluation influenced informed treatment choices, with a high percentage of patients continuing to use the myoelectric prostheses post-amputation, highlighting its long-term acceptance and viability. LEVEL OF EVIDENCE: Therapeutic Level IV. See Instructions for Authors for a complete description of levels of evidence.

Language: en