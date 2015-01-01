|
Abhishek R, Balamurugan J. J. Educ. Health Promot. 2024; 13: e102.
(Copyright © 2024, Medknow Publications)
38726098
BACKGROUND: Juvenile delinquency appears to be the most widespread social issue in comparison to other social issues. Social factors and conditions have a significant impact on the prevalence of delinquency. Individuals who engage in criminal behavior before reaching the age of 18 are commonly referred to as juvenile offenders. The aim of this study is to comprehensively elucidate the research and work carried out on juvenile offenders, with a specific focus on the critical role played by social factors in all facets of juvenile delinquency. Additionally, this research seeks to investigate the social roots and influences that contribute to the criminal behavior of young offenders.
Language: en
Crime; delinquent behavior; juvenile; juvenile delinquency; offenders; social factors