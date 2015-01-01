Abstract

BACKGROUND: This study aimed to investigate attitudes towards health education on snakebites and to identify the influencing factors among Chinese residents. Additionally, we proposed effective health education strategies for snakebite management.



METHODS: Between May 2022 and February 2023, we conducted a nationwide cross-sectional questionnaire survey using a multistage sampling method with supplementary snowball sampling. We used descriptive analysis, χ(2) tests, and univariable and multivariable binary logistic regression models to analyse the data.



RESULTS: We included 56 669 respondents in the analysis. The average score for snakebite knowledge was 12.13 ± 5.26 points, with a maximum score of 28. Among the respondents, 72.66 and 63.03% of the residents believed that it was necessary to disseminate knowledge about snakebites and expressed a willingness to receive snakebite training, respectively. Respondents from the northeast region, respondents with a higher education level, and respondents with higher scores for snakebite knowledge, health knowledge, health skills, and social-psychological adjustment skills exhibited more positive attitudes towards snakebite knowledge dissemination and training. Conversely, respondents from eastern or southern China, respondents older than 60, and respondents who lived in rudimentary housing conditions showed a lower perception of the need for snakebite knowledge dissemination and were less willing to participate in snakebite knowledge and skill training.



CONCLUSIONS: Generally, Chinese residents have positive attitudes towards snakebite knowledge dissemination and training. However, the public lacks sufficient knowledge about snakebites. Therefore, we should pay close attention to areas south of the Yangtze River to strengthen snakebite health education using engaging formats that align with residents' interests, such as short videos or television programmes, in an attempt to and ultimately improve health literacy and prevention awareness.

