Abstract

Sleep is a vital component of health; however, sleep issues are particularly prominent among college students. Identifying protective factors for sleep among college students is of paramount importance. To investigate the mechanisms behind the association between the presence of meaning in life (PML) and sleep quality, we conducted two questionnaire surveys (separated by an interval of 6 months) with 5660 college students to collect longitudinal data. The results show that PML predicted sleep quality and that this relationship was influenced by the mediating effect of depression and the chain mediating effect of coping style and depression; further, the search for meaning in life played a moderating role in the chain mediation model. This study offers new theoretical perspectives on the protective factors of sleep quality and provides empirical insights useful for improving sleep health among college students.

Language: en