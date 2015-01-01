|
GOAL: Growing numbers of hospitals and payers are using call centers to answer patients' clinical and administrative questions, schedule appointments, address billing issues, and offer supplementary care during public health emergencies and national disasters. In 2020, the Veterans Health Administration (VA) implemented VA Health Connect, an enterprise-wide initiative to modernize call centers. VA Health Connect is designed to improve the care experience with the convenience, flexibility, and simplicity of a single toll-free number connected to a range of 24/7 virtual services. The services are organized into four areas: administrative guidance for scheduling and general inquiries; pharmacy support for medication matters; clinical triage for evaluation of symptoms and recommended care; and virtual visits with providers for urgent and episodic care. Through a qualitative evaluation of VA Health Connect, we sought to identify the factors that affected the development of this program and to compile considerations to support the implementation of other enterprise-wide initiatives.
