Abstract

GOAL: Growing numbers of hospitals and payers are using call centers to answer patients' clinical and administrative questions, schedule appointments, address billing issues, and offer supplementary care during public health emergencies and national disasters. In 2020, the Veterans Health Administration (VA) implemented VA Health Connect, an enterprise-wide initiative to modernize call centers. VA Health Connect is designed to improve the care experience with the convenience, flexibility, and simplicity of a single toll-free number connected to a range of 24/7 virtual services. The services are organized into four areas: administrative guidance for scheduling and general inquiries; pharmacy support for medication matters; clinical triage for evaluation of symptoms and recommended care; and virtual visits with providers for urgent and episodic care. Through a qualitative evaluation of VA Health Connect, we sought to identify the factors that affected the development of this program and to compile considerations to support the implementation of other enterprise-wide initiatives.



METHODS: The evaluation team interviewed 29 clinical and administrative leads from across the VA. These leads were responsible for the modernization of their local service networks. PhD-level qualitative methodologists conducted the interviews, asking participants to reflect on barriers and facilitators to modernization and implementation. The team employed a rapid qualitative analytic approach commonly used in healthcare research to distill robust results. PRINCIPAL FINDINGS: A review of the early implementation of VA Health Connect found: (1) deadlines proved challenging but provided momentum for the initiative; (2) a balance between standardized processes and local adaptations facilitated implementation; (3) attention to staffing, hiring, and training of call center staff before implementation expedited workflows; (4) establishing national and local leadership commitment to the innovation from the onset increased team cohesion and efficacy; and (5) anticipating information technology infrastructure needs prevented delays to modernization and implementation. PRACTICAL APPLICATIONS: Our findings suggest that healthcare systems would benefit from anticipating likely obstacles (e.g., delays in software implementations and negotiations with unions), thus providing ample time to secure leadership buy-in and identify local champions, communicating early and often, and supporting flexible implementation to meet local needs. VA leadership can use this evaluation to refine implementation, and it could also have important implications for regulators, federal health exchanges, insurers, and other healthcare systems when determining resource levels for call centers.

Language: en