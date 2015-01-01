Abstract

OBJECTIVE: This study was performed to evaluate the mid-term clinical efficacy of the Femoral Neck System (FNS) (DePuy Synthes, Zuchwil, Switzerland) in treating young patients with unstable Pauwels type III femoral neck fractures.



METHODS: We performed a retrospective observational analysis of 21 young adults treated with the FNS. Clinical outcomes were assessed based on fracture reduction quality, Harris hip scores, and postoperative complication rates.



RESULTS: The study comprised 21 patients with a mean age of 35 years (range, 20-50 years) who were followed for a mean duration of 22.8 months (range, 16-30 months). Closed reduction was unfeasible in three (14.3%) patients, each of whom required open reduction. Notable postoperative complications were avascular necrosis in two (9.5%) patients, nonunion in one (4.7%), and implant failure in one (4.7%). Each of these complications led to the requirement for total hip arthroplasty.



CONCLUSION: The favorable mid-term clinical outcomes of this study indicate that the FNS is a potentially effective treatment modality for young individuals with unstable Pauwels type III femoral neck fractures.

