Guo CY, Huang JP, Chen ZB, Cai ZM, Cai TY. J. Int. Med. Res. 2024; 52(5): e3000605241238983.

(Copyright © 2024, Field House Publishing)

10.1177/03000605241238983

38729774

OBJECTIVE: This study was performed to evaluate the mid-term clinical efficacy of the Femoral Neck System (FNS) (DePuy Synthes, Zuchwil, Switzerland) in treating young patients with unstable Pauwels type III femoral neck fractures.

METHODS: We performed a retrospective observational analysis of 21 young adults treated with the FNS. Clinical outcomes were assessed based on fracture reduction quality, Harris hip scores, and postoperative complication rates.

RESULTS: The study comprised 21 patients with a mean age of 35 years (range, 20-50 years) who were followed for a mean duration of 22.8 months (range, 16-30 months). Closed reduction was unfeasible in three (14.3%) patients, each of whom required open reduction. Notable postoperative complications were avascular necrosis in two (9.5%) patients, nonunion in one (4.7%), and implant failure in one (4.7%). Each of these complications led to the requirement for total hip arthroplasty.

CONCLUSION: The favorable mid-term clinical outcomes of this study indicate that the FNS is a potentially effective treatment modality for young individuals with unstable Pauwels type III femoral neck fractures.


*Femoral Neck Fractures/surgery; *Fracture Fixation, Internal/methods; Adult; clinical outcome; Female; Femoral neck; Femoral Neck System; Femur Head Necrosis/surgery/etiology; Femur Neck/surgery; fracture; Humans; Male; Middle Aged; Pauwels; Postoperative Complications/etiology; Retrospective Studies; Treatment Outcome; young; Young Adult

