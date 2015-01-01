Abstract

Older adults, as well as those with certain neurological disorders, may compensate for poor neural control of postural stability by widening their base of foot support while walking. However, the extent to which this wide-based gait improves postural stability or affects postural control strategies has not been explored. People with idiopathic Parkinson's disease (iPD, n = 72), frontal gait disorders (FGD, n = 16), and healthy older adults (n = 32) performed walking trials at their preferred speed over an 8-m-long, instrumented walkway. People with iPD were tested in their OFF medication state. Analyses of covariance were performed to determine the associations between stride width and measures of lateral stability control. People with FGD exhibited a wide-based gait compared to both healthy older adults and iPD. An increased stride width was associated with an increase in lateral margin of stability in FGD. Unlike healthy older adults or iPD, people with FGD did not externally rotate their feet (toe-out angle) or shift their center of pressure laterally to aid lateral dynamic stability during walking but slowed their gait instead to increase stability. By adopting a slow, wide-based gait, people with FGD take advantage of the passive, pendular mechanics of walking.

Language: en