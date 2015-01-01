Abstract

OBJECTIVES: Recovery from drug addiction frequently presents difficulties for addicts. The coping mechanisms drug addicts employ to resist temptations and deal with stress are an important part of this healing process. The purpose of this study is to investigate the coping mechanisms or ways drug addicts employ to manage stress and temptations while undergoing treatment.



METHODS: A qualitative meta-synthesis method is used in this work to critically assess pertinent qualitative studies. Preferred Reporting Items for Systematic Reviews and Meta-Analysis (PRISMA) 2020 is the guideline for article search, and it applies to four academic databases: Scopus, PubMed, ProQuest, and CINAHL. Based on predetermined inclusion criteria, the assessed studies comprise research published between 2014 and 2023. The CASP (Critical Appraisal Skills Programme) Qualitative Studies Checklist is used to gauge the quality of studies. This study was registered in PROSPERO (International Prospective Register of Systematic Reviews) with the registration number CRD42024497789.



RESULTS: Five major themes are found from thirteen qualifying qualitative articles to illustrate the different coping mechanisms used by drug users in their quest for recovery. Seeking Social Support is one of these five topics, along with Psychological Coping Strategies, Spiritual Experiences, Professional Interventions, and Awareness Enhancement.



CONCLUSION: Drug addicts' coping mechanisms play a critical role in assisting them in resisting stress and temptations during their recovery. Healthcare professionals are among the medical specialists who can create more comprehensive and successful plans to help drug users on their road to recovery.

Language: en