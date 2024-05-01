Abstract

Although gender differences in the prevalence of substance use disorders (SUD) have been well-characterized, little is known about when gender differences emerge along the continuum of substance use. Understanding the contribution of gender to risk at key transition points across this continuum is needed to identify potential mechanisms underlying gender differences and to inform improved gender-responsive interventions. To characterize gender differences in the progression of cannabis, cocaine, and heroin use, the current study used data from the United States-based 2015-2019 National Survey on Drug Use and Health to quantify gender differences in: (1) perceived access to drugs, (2) lifetime drug use among individuals with at least some access, and (3) past-year SUD among those who had ever used each drug. Logistic regressions were conducted for each drug to examine gender differences across all three stages, controlling for sociodemographic factors and survey year. Compared to women, men had higher odds of reporting access to and lifetime use of all three drug types. Men also had higher odds of past-year cannabis and cocaine use disorders compared to women.



RESULTS suggest gender differences emerge in the earliest stage of drug use (access) and may accumulate across the stages of use. The magnitude of gender differences varied across stages, with the largest differences observed for odds of drug initiation among those with perceived access to each drug. Longitudinal data will be needed to confirm these findings and to provide insight into potential contributors to gender-specific risk and intervention targets across the continuum of drug use severity.

Language: en