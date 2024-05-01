|
Citation
|
Ellis RA, Bailey AJ, Jordan C, Shapiro H, Greenfield SF, McHugh RK. J. Psychiatr. Res. 2024; 175: 118-122.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2024, Elsevier Publishing)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
38728914
|
Abstract
|
Although gender differences in the prevalence of substance use disorders (SUD) have been well-characterized, little is known about when gender differences emerge along the continuum of substance use. Understanding the contribution of gender to risk at key transition points across this continuum is needed to identify potential mechanisms underlying gender differences and to inform improved gender-responsive interventions. To characterize gender differences in the progression of cannabis, cocaine, and heroin use, the current study used data from the United States-based 2015-2019 National Survey on Drug Use and Health to quantify gender differences in: (1) perceived access to drugs, (2) lifetime drug use among individuals with at least some access, and (3) past-year SUD among those who had ever used each drug. Logistic regressions were conducted for each drug to examine gender differences across all three stages, controlling for sociodemographic factors and survey year. Compared to women, men had higher odds of reporting access to and lifetime use of all three drug types. Men also had higher odds of past-year cannabis and cocaine use disorders compared to women.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Drug use; Drug use disorder; Gender differences