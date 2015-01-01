Abstract

... A recent study found that suicide is a growing cause of death among US collegiate athletes. Between 2002 and 2022, 1102 college athletes died overall and 128, or 11.5%, of these fatalities were identified as death by suicide. While the overall mortality for this population remained relatively stable during this 20-year period, the proportion of deaths by suicide doubled from just over 7.5% in the first decade, when 40 suicides occurred, to just over 15% in the second decade, when 88 occurred.



Meanwhile, other causes of death declined among college athletes during the same time frame. The study identified suicide as the second leading cause of death for student athletes after accidents in the second decade, supplanting cardiac arrests. '''

Language: en