Abstract

There has been limited examination of child road injury policies. This study aims to systematically characterize national policies relevant to child road safety in China over the past two decades and identify potential gaps based on the WHO child road safety framework. As a scoping review, this study searched for national policies for child road safety on the websites of government agencies. A total of 22,487 policies were searched, of which 103 policies issued by 37 institutions, were included in the analysis, including 12 policies jointly developed by multiple agencies. Mapping identified policies to strategies in the WHO framework, most WHO strategies requiring legislation were found to be in place in China and to fully meet the intent of the WHO recommendation. The single exception was in the area of child restraints which was deemed to not be fully covered due to a lack of eligible policies on enforcement of child restraint use laws. Two strategies requiring standards were fully covered; eight strategies requiring policy support were partially or not covered, mainly related to equipping emergency vehicles with child-appropriate medical equipment. Enhancing school bus safety was identified as a policy focus area in China beyond those recommended by the WHO framework. This study identified three areas for improvement: (1) strengthening road safety policies targeting children, (2) strengthening enforcement of legislation, e.g., child restraint use, and (3) increasing multiple-sector cooperation on policy formulation. FUNDING: Ye Jin is supported by the Scholarship from the George Institute for Global Health and Tuition Fee Scholarships from University of New South Wales.

