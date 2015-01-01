Abstract

Decedents with no known mental disorder comprise 5-40% of suicides, suggesting that suicide ideation (SI) and behavior may occur in the psychiatrically healthy with important implications for suicide risk screening. Healthy Volunteers (HV) and patients with Major Depressive Disorder (MDD) provided 7 days of Ecological Momentary Assessment (EMA) data about SI and stressors. Longitudinal mixed effects logistic regression models compared HV and patient SI and stressors. Mixed effects linear regression models compared HVs' and patients' SI score change from the previous epoch's SI score when each stressor occurred. HVs (n = 42) reported less frequent (p < 0.001) and less intense SI (p < 0.003) than patients (n = 80), yet did endorse SI and/or SI-related items in 44% of EMA epochs, endorsing SI items in 25% of epochs with non-zero SI scores. For 7 of 8 stressors, patients reported stressors more often than HVs (all p < 0.001) responding to them with increased SI (0.0001 < p < 0.0472). HVs were relatively resilient to stressors, reporting SI increases only in response to neglect (p < 0.0147). Although SI and SAs are documented among psychiatrically healthy individuals, scientific attention to these observations has been scant. Real-time SI measurement showed that HVs' SI was less pronounced than MDD patients', but was endorsed, nonetheless. Patients were more likely to report stressors than HVs, perhaps due to greater sensitivity to the environment, and reported SI in response to stressors, which was less common in HVs. Both MDD patients and HVs most often manifested passive SI (viz, "decreased wish to live"). However, passive SI (viz, "desire for death"), may predict suicide, even absent SI per se (thinking about killing yourself). This study validates the utility of real-time SI assessment, showing that HVs endorse SI items in 11% of epochs, which implies that suicide risk screening focused on those with mental disorders may be too narrow an approach.

