|
Citation
|
Murphy M, Kaur V, Bui HL, Yang T, Erridge S, Holvey C, Coomber R, Rucker JJ, Weatherall MW, Sodergren MH. Mult. Scler. Relat. Disord. 2024; 87: e105665.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2024, Elsevier Publishing)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
38728958
|
Abstract
|
INTRODUCTION: Whilst disease-modifying therapies are the cornerstone for treatment of multiple sclerosis (MS), there is a need to develop novel therapeutics for the symptomatic sequalae of the disease. Cannabis-based medicinal products (CBMPs) have been suggested as a potential therapy for the associated pain, spasticity, and mental health disorders. However, there is a paucity of clinical evidence on CBMPs in MS. The aim of this study is to assess changes in MS-specific and general health-related quality of life (HRQoL) outcomes alongside adverse event incidence in patients prescribed CBMPs for MS from the UK Medical Cannabis Registry (UKMCR).
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Cannabidiol; Cannabis-based medicinal products; Multiple sclerosis; Patient reported outcome measures; Tetrahydrocannabinol