|
Citation
|
Holtzer R, Motl RW, Wagshul ME, Picone MA, Hernandez ME, Izzetoglu M, Lipton ML, Foley FW. Mult. Scler. Relat. Disord. 2024; 87: e105671.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2024, Elsevier Publishing)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
38728961
|
Abstract
|
BACKGROUND/OBJECTIVE: Falls research in older adults with MS (OAMS) is scarce, and no studies have reported on the association between life-space mobility and falls in this group. Herein, we hypothesized that higher baseline life-space scores would be associated with reduced odds of reporting falls during follow-up, and explored whether the association differed by MS subtype (progressive vs. relapsing-remitting).
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Aging; Falls; life space mobility; Multiple sclerosis