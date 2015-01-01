|
Feigelman W, Cerel J, Gutin N, McIntosh JL, Gorman BS, Bottomley JS, Edwards A. Omega (Westport) 2024; ePub(ePub): ePub.
38727690
Focusing on the understudied question of substance misuse among suicide bereaved adults we investigated patterns of binge drinking and non-prescribed drug use among a recently bereaved sample (n = 1,132). Comparing our respondents to the non-bereaved, those in the 2022 National Survey of Drug Use and Health (n = 71,369), we did not find heightened problematical substance misuses among our respondents. With t-tests and multiple regression analyses we examined whether binge drinkers and non-prescribed drug users had heightened levels of grief difficulties, PTSD, self-blaming and depression compared to others not bingeing or using non-prescribed drugs.
Language: en
binge drinking; grief problems; substance misuse; suicide bereaved