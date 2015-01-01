SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Feigelman W, Cerel J, Gutin N, McIntosh JL, Gorman BS, Bottomley JS, Edwards A. Omega (Westport) 2024; ePub(ePub): ePub.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2024, Baywood Publishing)

DOI

10.1177/00302228241254133

PMID

38727690

Abstract

Focusing on the understudied question of substance misuse among suicide bereaved adults we investigated patterns of binge drinking and non-prescribed drug use among a recently bereaved sample (n = 1,132). Comparing our respondents to the non-bereaved, those in the 2022 National Survey of Drug Use and Health (n = 71,369), we did not find heightened problematical substance misuses among our respondents. With t-tests and multiple regression analyses we examined whether binge drinkers and non-prescribed drug users had heightened levels of grief difficulties, PTSD, self-blaming and depression compared to others not bingeing or using non-prescribed drugs.

RESULTS showed binge drinkers had more of all these grieving problems when important confounding variables were also considered. Analysis of the demographic correlates of bingeing showed them dimly aware of their own additional grieving and substance misusing problems. Since 75% indicated being under the care of counseling professionals, this represents an important opportunity for psycho-educational helping.


Language: en

Keywords

binge drinking; grief problems; substance misuse; suicide bereaved

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print