|
Citation
|
Thorman IB, Schrack JA, Schubert MC. Otol. Neurotol. 2024; 45(5): 572-579.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2024, Lippincott Williams and Wilkins)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
38728561
|
Abstract
|
INTRODUCTION: Studies on incidence and prevalence of vestibular disorders tend to focus on small pockets of patients recruited from specialized clinics and often exclude measures of vestibular function. The objectives of the study were to characterize patients with common vestibular disorders, estimate the prevalence of common vestibular disorders, and ascertain whether patients with vestibular disorders experience increased risks of falls and morbidity.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
*Accidental Falls/statistics & numerical data; *Comorbidity; *Vestibular Diseases/epidemiology; Adult; Aged; Aged, 80 and over; Cerebrovascular Disorders/epidemiology/complications; Cohort Studies; Diabetes Mellitus/epidemiology; Female; Humans; Male; Middle Aged; Prevalence; Retrospective Studies