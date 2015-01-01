Abstract

BACKGROUND: Depression is one of the most common mental health disorders among older people. Depressive symptoms are often overlooked and untreated in primary care settings. This study aims to assess the prevalence of depressive symptoms and associated factors among older people in Vietnam.



METHOD: The study analyzed data from the Vietnam National Aging Survey (VNAS) conducted in 2022 with a nationally representative sample of 3,006 older people aged 60 and over in 12 provinces. The 15-item Geriatric Depression Scale (GDS-15) was used to assess depressive symptoms. Bivariate and multiple logistic regression analyses were used to explore the association between depressive symptoms and other related factors such as sociodemographic and economic characteristics, social support, health status, Activities of Daily Living (ADL) and Instrumental Activities of Daily Living (IADL) limitations, chronic diseases, cigarette smoking status, alcoholic drinking, and domestic violence.



RESULTS: The prevalence of depressive symptoms among older people was 20.2%. The associated factors that increase the odds of having depression among older people were female gender (OR = 2.21, 95% CI 1.34-3.62), living in rural areas (OR = 1.83, 95% CI 1.15-2.89), the poorest quintile (OR = 2.26, 95% CI 1.39-3.66), self-rated poor health (OR = 11.68, 95% CI 4.96-27.49), ADL limitations (OR = 2.12, 95% CI 1.51-2.99), IADL limitation (OR = 1.61 95% CI 1.16-2.25), and experiencing domestic violence in the last 12 months (OR = 6.66, 95% CI 4.00-11.05).



CONCLUSION: Depression symptoms were prevalent among older people in Vietnam. Depression screening for older people should be included in primary care settings for early identification and treatment of depression.

