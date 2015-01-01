Abstract

Road traffic accidents (RTAs) pose a significant hazard to the security of the general public, especially in developing nations. A daily average of more than three thousand fatalities is recorded worldwide, rating it as the second most prevalent cause of death among people aged 5-29. Precise and reliable decisionmaking techniques are essential for identifying the most effective approach to mitigate road traffic incidents. This research endeavors to investigate this specific concern. The Fermatean fuzzy set (FFS) is a strong and efficient method for addressing ambiguity, particularly when the concept of Pythagorean fuzzy set fails to provide a solution. This research presents two innovative aggregation operators: the Fermatean fuzzy ordered weighted averaging (FFOWA) operator and the Fermatean fuzzy dynamic ordered weighted geometric (FFOWG) operator. The salient characteristics of these operators are discussed and important exceptional scenarios are thoroughly delineated. Furthermore, by implementing the suggested operators, we develop a systematic approach to handle multiple attribute decisionmaking (MADM) scenarios that involve Fermatean fuzzy (FF) data. In order to show the viability of the developed method, we provide a numerical illustration encompassing the determination of the most effective approach to alleviate road traffic accidents. Lastly, we conduct a comparative evaluation of the proposed approach in relation to a number of established methodologies.

Language: en