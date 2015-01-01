SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Matta SE, LaCroix C, Walterfang M, Tanev KS, Stern TA. Prim. Care Companion CNS Disord. 2024; 26(3): 23f03667.

(Copyright © 2024, Physicians Postgraduate Press)

10.4088/PCC.23f03667

38728669

The Psychiatric Consultation Service at Massachusetts General Hospital sees medical and surgical inpatients with comorbid psychiatric symptoms and conditions. During their twice-weekly rounds, Dr Stern and other members of the Consultation Service discuss diagnosis and management of hospitalized patients with complex medical or surgical problems who also demonstrate psychiatric symptoms or conditions. These discussions have given rise to rounds reports that will prove useful for clinicians practicing at the interface of medicine and psychiatry. Prim Care Companion CNS Disord 2024;26(3):23f03667. Author affiliations are listed at the end of this article.


Language: en

*Brain Injuries, Traumatic/therapy/diagnosis/complications; Humans; Mental Disorders/therapy/diagnosis

