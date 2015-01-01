|
Simundic A, Argento A, Mettler J, Heath NL. Psychol. Rep. 2024; ePub(ePub): ePub.
(Copyright © 2024, SAGE Publishing)
38727173
Perceived social support has been posited as an important factor in non-suicidal self-injury (NSSI) cessation. Although, previous research suggests that social connectedness is the mechanism through which perceived social support influences psychological wellbeing. Thus, the present study investigated whether social connectedness is the mechanism through which perceived social support functions to influence NSSI engagement. Fifty-six women with (M(age) = 20.18, SD = 2.07) and 84 without (M(age) = 20.24, SD = 1.98) a history of NSSI completed online measures of perceived social support and social connectedness. A mediation model was conducted with social connectedness in the relation between perceived social support from family, friends, and significant others and NSSI engagement.
Non-suicidal self-injury; perceived social support; social connectedness