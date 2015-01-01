Abstract

BACKGROUND: Choking is a critical emergency that occurs when foreign objects obstruct the airways. It commonly affects young children, older people, individuals with developmental disabilities, those with acquired or lifelong disability, and those with mental health conditions. Symptoms can vary, ranging from coughing to cyanosis.



AIM: Our study aims to evaluate Syrian adults' knowledge of choking and their understanding of first-aid procedures. Specifically, we will assess the prevalence of misconceptions in order to train community members and increase their level of knowledge about first aid for choking. Ultimately, our goal is to reduce deaths resulting from this critical condition.



METHODS: This cross-sectional study aims to assess the knowledge and attitudes regarding choking among adults in Syria. The targeted population consists of Syrians aged between 18 and 45 years who reside in Syria. Data were collected through an online survey, disseminated via social media platforms from March to July 2022. Scores were computed to quantify levels of knowledge, with participants achieving a score of 16 or higher classified as having a high level of knowledge. The collected data were analyzed using descriptive statistics, Pearson's correlation coefficient, and chi-square tests.



RESULTS: A total of 406 responded to the survey, with 246 (60.6%) scoring less than 16 points, indicating a low level of knowledge. Gender and place of residency were not correlated with knowledge level p = 0.249, p = 0.913, respectively). Participants employed in the medical field, those who had received training in first aid, and individuals with higher levels of education exhibited higher levels of knowledge. However, the level of knowledge was below expectations for these groups.



CONCLUSION: There should be an increase in the availability of first-aid courses to the public and improvements in hands-on training for physicians and medical trainees.

