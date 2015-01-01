Abstract

Trajectory tracking on a low-speed vehicle using the model predictive control (MPC) algorithm usually assumes a simple road terrain. This assumption does not correspond to the actual road situation, leading to low tracking accuracy. Therefore, a trajectory tracking method considering road curvature based on MPC is proposed in this paper. In this method, the controller can automatically switch between MPC types. Linear model predictive control (LMPC) is selected for small road curvatures, while nonlinear model predictive control (NMPC) is employed for large road curvatures. In addition, the NMPC algorithm in this work considers the effect of road curvature on tracking accuracy, making it suitable for tracking time-varying curvature roads. To verify the feasibility of the algorithm, simulation comparisons with the basic MPC model were carried out at different testing roads and vehicle longitudinal speeds. The results indicate that the method significantly improves trajectory tracking accuracy, all while ensuring real-time calculations. The intelligent switching capability of control models based on road curvature allows its application to track trajectories on arbitrarily complex roads.

Language: en