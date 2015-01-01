|
Citation
Collaton J, Barata P, Morton M, Barton K, Lewis SP. Trauma Violence Abuse 2024; ePub(ePub): ePub.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2024, SAGE Publishing)
DOI
PMID
38725335
Abstract
Justice after sexual assault is often understood and enacted through the criminal legal system such that the outcomes are binary (i.e., justice is achieved or not achieved). Previous research indicates that survivors have specific wants and needs following an assault in order to experience justice, which may or may not align with current practices. We conducted a critical interpretive synthesis of 5 databases to create a sampling frame of 4,203 records; the final analysis included 81 articles, book chapters, and policy documents.
Language: en
Keywords
intervention; prevention; reporting/disclosure; sexual assault; support seeking