Citation
Wang M, Parker J, Wong N, Mehrotra S, Roberts SC, Kim W, Romo A, Horrey WJ. Accid. Anal. Prev. 2024; 203: e107606.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2024, Elsevier Publishing)
DOI
PMID
38733810
Abstract
The effectiveness of the human-machine interface (HMI) in a driving automation system during takeover situations is based, in part, on its design. Past research has indicated that modality, specificity, and timing of the HMI have an impact on driver behavior. The objective of this study was to examine the effectiveness of two HMIs, which vary by modality, specificity, and timing, on drivers' takeover time, performance, and eye glance behavior. Drivers' behavior was examined in a driving simulator study with different levels of automation, varying traffic conditions, and while completing a non-driving related task.
Language: en
Keywords
Driver behavior; Driving automation systems; Driving simulation; Glance behavior; Human machine interface