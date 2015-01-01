SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Wang M, Parker J, Wong N, Mehrotra S, Roberts SC, Kim W, Romo A, Horrey WJ. Accid. Anal. Prev. 2024; 203: e107606.

(Copyright © 2024, Elsevier Publishing)

10.1016/j.aap.2024.107606

38733810

The effectiveness of the human-machine interface (HMI) in a driving automation system during takeover situations is based, in part, on its design. Past research has indicated that modality, specificity, and timing of the HMI have an impact on driver behavior. The objective of this study was to examine the effectiveness of two HMIs, which vary by modality, specificity, and timing, on drivers' takeover time, performance, and eye glance behavior. Drivers' behavior was examined in a driving simulator study with different levels of automation, varying traffic conditions, and while completing a non-driving related task.

RESULTS indicated that HMI type had a statistically significant effect on velocity and off-road eye glances such that those who were exposed to an HMI that gave multimodal warnings with greater specificity exhibited better performance. There were no effects of HMI on acceleration, lane position, or other eye glance metrics (e.g., on road glance duration). Future work should disentangle HMI design further to determine exactly which aspects of design yield between safety critical behavior.


Driver behavior; Driving automation systems; Driving simulation; Glance behavior; Human machine interface

