Abstract

Publisher Correction to: Ambio (2024) 53:604-623 https://doi.org/10.1007/s13280-023-01960-y



In the original published article, the data availability statement was incorrectly processed as "Data is obtained from the Dutch national emergency dispatch system GMS, and the Department of Defense" but should have been "Data and metadata underlying the analyses in this paper are available through Zenodo (https://doi.org/10.5281/zenodo.10041816)."



The original article has been corrected.

