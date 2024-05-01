|
Citation
|
Suarez NA, McKinnon II, Krause KH, Rasberry CN, Pampati S, Michael Underwood J. Ann. Epidemiol. 2024; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2024, American College of Epidemiology, Publisher Elsevier Publishing)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
38734191
|
Abstract
|
PURPOSE: Transgender youths (those whose gender identity differs from their sex assigned at birth) experience stigma and discrimination that can place them at increased risk for poor health outcomes compared with cisgender youths (those whose gender identity aligns with their sex assigned at birth). Limited population-based data exist on disparities among transgender and cisgender youths.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
adolescent health; mental health; substance use; transgender; unstable housing; violence