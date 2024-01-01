Abstract

This study aimed to explore the psychosocial challenges and support needs of young people after suicide attempt. In the research, the phenomenological approach was used. Semi-structured interviews were held with 16 young people shortly after suicide attempt. Data were analysed via content analysis. The data were categorized into five themes: effort to return to the old normal, living with remains, need for support, barriers to seeking help, and awareness. Understanding the psychological challenges and support needs of young people who have attempted suicide will facilitate future research and practice. To support young people in the acute period following the intervention, supportive interventions at the individual, social and political levels need to be established. These findings shed light into the structuring of supportive interventions to be applied to young people following a suicide attempt.

Language: en