Abstract

This study aims to analyze the reliability and validity of the Child Sexual Abuse Myth Scale (CSAMS) in Turkish society. This methodological and cross-sectional study was conducted with 334 individuals between the ages 19 to 65. Data were collected through the Personal Information Form and the Child Sexual Abuse Myth Scale. Content Validity Ratio values of the scale items in the study ranged between 0.500 and 1.00, and the Content Validity Index was found to be 0.68. Exploratory Factor Analysis was appropriate based on Kaiser-Meyer-Olkin Measure of Sampling Adequacy (KMO = 0.809) and Barlett's Test of Sphericity (X2 = 1269, p < 0.001). Factor Analysis resulted in 4 sub-scales (Accusation, Causality, Normalization, and Sexist Approach). Item factor loads of the scale were found to range between 0.501 and 0.839, and the total explained variance was 59.4 %. Pearson correlation coefficients of all the items ranged between 0.32 and 0.60, and Cronbach's alpha coefficient was 0.81. Accusation, Normalization, and Sexist Approach sub-scale scores were found to increase with age. Sub-scale scores were found to demonstrate significant differences by gender, marital status, education level, working or not, income level, family type, number of siblings, and number of children (p < 0.05). The findings of this study show that the CSAMS is valid and reliable for Turkish culture in its 14-item and 4 sub-scale form.

