Abstract

BACKGROUND: Social accountability is increasingly integral to medical education, aligning health systems with community needs. Universitas Pattimura's Faculty of Medicine (FMUP) enhances this through a curriculum that prepares graduates for rural and remote (RR) medical practice, exceeding national standards. The impact of this curriculum on graduate readiness in actual work settings remains unassessed.



OBJECTIVE: This study was conducted to capture the perspectives of FMUP medical graduates in a rural-centric curriculum, focusing on the teaching and learning opportunities afforded to them during their medical education. These insights are crucial for evaluating the accountability of regional medical schools in delivering quality service, particularly in underserved areas.



METHODS: Semistructured interviews were conducted with nine FMUP graduates employed in the RR areas of Maluku Province. A qualitative analysis was employed to examine graduates' views on the curriculum concerning medical school accountability.



RESULTS: The FMUP curriculum, informed by social accountability principles, partially prepares graduates to work under Maluku's RR conditions. However, it was reported by participants that their skills and preparedness often fall short in the face of substandard working environments.



CONCLUSIONS: The FMUP curriculum supports the government's aim to develop an RR medical workforce. However, the curriculum's social accountability and rural emphasis fall short of addressing community health needs amid inadequate practice conditions. Political investment in standardizing medical facilities and equipment is essential for enhancing graduates' effectiveness and health outcomes in RR communities.

