|
Citation
|
Noya F, Carr S, Thompson S. BMC Med. Educ. 2024; 24(1): e526.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2024, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group - BMC)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
38734593
|
Abstract
|
BACKGROUND: Social accountability is increasingly integral to medical education, aligning health systems with community needs. Universitas Pattimura's Faculty of Medicine (FMUP) enhances this through a curriculum that prepares graduates for rural and remote (RR) medical practice, exceeding national standards. The impact of this curriculum on graduate readiness in actual work settings remains unassessed.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
*Curriculum; *Rural Health Services; *Schools, Medical; *Social Responsibility; Curriculum evaluation; Female; Humans; Interviews as Topic; Male; Medical workforce shortage; Medically Underserved Area; Qualitative Research; Recruitment and retention; Rural and remote; Social accountability; Unethical governance