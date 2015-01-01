|
Citation
|
Li W, Meng J, Lei J, Li C, Yue W. BMC Neurol. 2024; 24(1): e159.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2024, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group - BMC)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
38734615
|
Abstract
|
BACKGROUND: Carbon monoxide (CO) poisoning is now one of the leading causes of poisoning-related mortality worldwide. The central nervous system is the most vulnerable structure in acute CO poisoning. MRI is of great significance in the diagnosis and prognosis of CO toxic encephalopathy. The imaging features of CO poisoning are diverse. We report atypical hippocampal lesions observed on MRI in four patients after acute CO exposure. CASE PRESENTATIONS: We report four patients who presented to the emergency department with loss of consciousness. The diagnosis of CO poisoning was confirmed on the basis of their detailed history, physical examination and laboratory tests. Brain MRI in all of these patients revealed abnormal signal intensity in hippocampi bilaterally. They all received hyperbaric oxygen therapy. The prognosis of all four patients was poor.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
*Carbon Monoxide Poisoning/diagnostic imaging/complications; *Hippocampus/pathology/diagnostic imaging; *Magnetic Resonance Imaging/methods; Adult; Carbon monoxide; Case report; Female; Hippocampi; Humans; Magnetic resonance imaging; Male; Middle Aged; Poisoning