Abstract

BACKGROUND: Carbon monoxide (CO) poisoning is now one of the leading causes of poisoning-related mortality worldwide. The central nervous system is the most vulnerable structure in acute CO poisoning. MRI is of great significance in the diagnosis and prognosis of CO toxic encephalopathy. The imaging features of CO poisoning are diverse. We report atypical hippocampal lesions observed on MRI in four patients after acute CO exposure. CASE PRESENTATIONS: We report four patients who presented to the emergency department with loss of consciousness. The diagnosis of CO poisoning was confirmed on the basis of their detailed history, physical examination and laboratory tests. Brain MRI in all of these patients revealed abnormal signal intensity in hippocampi bilaterally. They all received hyperbaric oxygen therapy. The prognosis of all four patients was poor.



CONCLUSION: Hippocampi, as a relatively rare lesion on MRI of CO poisoning, is of important significance both in the early and delayed stages of acute CO poisoning. In this article, we summarize the case reports of hippocampal lesions on MRI in patients with CO poisoning in recent years, in order to provide reference for the diagnosis and prognosis of CO poisoning.

