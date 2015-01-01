|
Li Z, Yan J. BMC Public Health 2024; 24(1): e1291.
38734610
BACKGROUND: We are making progress in the fight against health-related misinformation, but mass participation and active engagement are far from adequate. Focusing on pre-professional medical students with above-average medical knowledge, our study examined whether and how third-person perceptions (TPP), which hypothesize that people tend to perceive media messages as having a greater effect on others than on themselves, would motivate their actions against misinformation.
*Communication; *Students, Medical/psychology/statistics & numerical data; Adult; China; Collectivism; Cross-Sectional Studies; Digital misinformation; Efficacy; Female; Humans; Male; Pre-professionals; Professional identification; Self Efficacy; Surveys and Questionnaires; Third-person perception; Young Adult