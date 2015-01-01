Abstract

OBJECTIVES: To retrospectively investigate and analyze the characteristics of male bulbar urethral strictures or occlusions resulting from straddle injuries caused by falling from heights and riding activities.



METHODS: The study included 56 patients with a history of straddle injury, who were divided into two groups: the falling group (n = 29) and the riding group (n = 27). All patients underwent urethroscopy and X-ray urethrography, followed by urethrotomy and anastomotic procedure. Both urethral and suprapubic catheters were retained for one month postoperatively. Subsequent follow-up assessments were conducted within one month to one year after surgery.



RESULTS: The clinical data of two groups were analyzed. The average ages were 40.1 ± 11.2 (falling group, aged 18-59) and 26.8 ± 4.4 (riding group, aged 19-35), P < 0.05. In the falling group, 21 cases (72.4%) had offspring, while in the riding group, only 3 cases (11.1%) had offspring, P < 0.05. The stricture segments in the falling group were predominantly located in the proximal part of the bulbar region (89.7%), whereas in the riding group they mainly found in the distal part (96.3%), P < 0.05. In terms of urethrography results, the average lengths of stricture segments were measured as 17.6 ± 2.8 mm and 15.5 ± 4.6 mm respectively, P < 0.05. During surgery, the average lengths of stricture segments were recorded as 19.0 ± 2.5 mm and 17.4 ± 6.1 mm, P > 0.05. In the falling group, 20 cases (69.0%) involved bulbocavernosus muscle injury, P < 0.05. In the riding group, 5 cases (18.5%) involved corpus cavernosum injury, P < 0.05. After one month of the operation, all cases were able to pass through the 16Fr urethroscope without any apparent urethral strictures or complications observed in urethrography results. The maximum urinary flow rate for all cases exceeded 15 ml/s. Two months and one year after the operation, all cases experienced smooth urinary flow and ejaculation without any disorders reported. 3 cases (10.3%) in the falling group and 7 cases (25.9%) in the riding group complained of urethral stretching pain during erection, P > 0.05.



CONCLUSIONS: Male bulbar urethral strictures or occlusions resulting from straddle injuries associated with falling from heights and riding activities exhibit distinct characteristics, necessitating the development of a comprehensive surgical plan tailored to the specific features of each condition and the diverse age groups affected.

