Abstract

BACKGROUND: Research indicates that the nature of the relationship between a victim-survivor and perpetrator of child maltreatment can influence well-being experienced during young adulthood. However, further research is required to substantiate the possible mediating role of betrayal trauma following child maltreatment.



OBJECTIVE: To explore the relationship between child maltreatment and psychological well-being experienced during young adulthood by examining the extent of maltreatment, the importance of the type of perpetrator, and the potential mediating role of betrayal trauma following child maltreatment. PARTICIPANTS AND SETTING: The self-selected sample comprised 468 young adults (aged 18-25 years; M = 21.74 years, SD = 2.47) from Australia and internationally.



METHOD: Information regarding participants' current well-being, the extent of enduring five types of maltreatment (witnessing family violence, neglect, physical abuse, psychological abuse, and sexual abuse) by their mother, father and other adults during childhood, multi-type maltreatment, and severity of betrayal trauma were obtained via an online survey.



RESULTS: Using multiple regression analysis, it was found that higher levels of multi-type maltreatment were associated with poorer current well-being. Maltreatment by one's mother or father predicted poorer well-being, maltreatment by another adult did not. Hierarchical regressions revealed young adults' sense of betrayal trauma in close relationships partially mediated the relationship between current well-being and child maltreatment by one's mother, father, and another adult.



CONCLUSION: Findings show that the extent of child maltreatment experienced, one's sense of betrayal, and the relationship of the child/adolescent to the perpetrator can influence well-being experienced during young adulthood. These findings highlight the therapeutic benefit of clinicians supporting young adults who have endured child maltreatment to process betrayal trauma, to improve their well-being.

Language: en