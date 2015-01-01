Abstract

BACKGROUND: Childhood neglect, a prevalent form of child abuse, has significant short-term and long-term consequences on mental health.



OBJECTIVE: This scoping review aimed to provide an overview of existing evidence on childhood neglect in relation to emotion regulation in adulthood. PARTICIPANTS AND SETTING: Participants were not individually evaluated but we provided future directions for research based on the overview of studies.



METHODS: A systematic search strategy was conducted, resulting in the analysis of 25 selected articles. We performed an inventory of existing evidence to identify knowledge gaps.



RESULTS: The review identified the need for future research to differentiate neglect from other forms of child abuse. Longitudinal studies tracking individuals from childhood to adulthood are recommended to understand developmental trajectories and continuity. Diverse samples, with various ages, genders, and (socio-economic) backgrounds, should be included for enhanced generalizability. Geographical representation should be expanded to capture cultural variations in the association between neglect and adult emotion regulation. Furthermore, investigating other psychopathologies beyond depression in relation to neglect and emotion regulation is suggested.



CONCLUSIONS: Overall, this scoping review highlights the limited knowledge regarding the link between childhood neglect and adult emotion regulation and provides valuable recommendations for advancing research in this field.

Language: en