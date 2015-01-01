Abstract

It is not known how school closure affected child maltreatment. We conducted a retrospective cohort, linear mixed-models study of 133 counties (comprising 8,582,479 children) in Virginia between 2018 and 2021. Exposure was the opening of schools at least 2 days a week. Outcomes were referrals and incidence of child maltreatment reported to the Department of Social Services. In 2020-2021, there were descriptively more referrals (in-person: 50.9 per 10,000 [95% CI: 47.9, 54.0]; virtual: 45.8 per 10,000 [95% CI: 40.7, 50.9]) and incidence (in-person: 3.7 per 10,000 [95% CI: 3.3, 4.2]; virtual: 2.9 per 10,000 [95% CI: 2.3, 3.5]) of child maltreatment in counties with in-person schooling, though these differences did not reach statistical significance. The referral rate variations (between pandemic and pre-pandemic eras) of counties with in-person schooling was significantly greater than rate changes in counties with virtual schooling during the summer period. There were no differences in incidence in any quarter. Higher poverty within a county was associated with both higher referrals and incidence. Our findings suggest that child maltreatment is driven primarily by underlying differences in counties (namely, poverty) rather than the type of schooling children receive.

