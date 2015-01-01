Abstract

OBJECTIVES: This study aimed to explore the impact of irritating sounds on the postural control of healthy adults, considering both linear and nonlinear parameters, subjective assessments, and gender differences.



METHODS: Thirty-four young participants (17 females, 17 males) completed three 30 s bipedal standing stability tests on a balance platform: one with visual control (EO), another without visual control (EC), and a third without visual control but accompanied by irritating sounds (ECS). Additionally, participants filled out a questionnaire evaluating their sound sensitivity. Linear and nonlinear parameters from each balance test were considered for statistical analysis.



RESULTS: The findings reveal significant gender-based variations in sensitivity to sound, with women exhibiting higher sensitivity. No statistically significant differences in postural control were observed between males and females, except for a notable increase in irregularity (SampEn values) in the anterior-posterior direction for females in the ECS trial. Correlation analyses revealed a moderate and statistically significant correlation between SampEn values in the AP direction and SE scores.



CONCLUSIONS: This study highlights the intricate relationship between sensory stimuli, attention, and the body's ability to maintain balance. The presence of irritating sounds led to increased irregularity in postural control, particularly in the absence of visual control.

