Abstract

BACKGROUND: Fractures are an important symptom of physical violence that will negatively affect the woman's quality of life in the coming years. However, there is limited information in the literature about fractures in women exposed to domestic violence (DV). The aim of this study was to compare fracture development rates and age distributions in women exposed to DV and intimate partner violence (IPV), a component of DV, and women exposed to other physical violence (OV), to determine the incidence of DV cases with and without fractures, and to determine fracture locations in DV cases and to identify diagnostic lesions accompanying fractures.



METHODS: A retrospective review was made of patients injured as a result of IPV, other domestic violence (ODV) and OV. The data of cases with fracture were analyzed in terms of age groups of the victims and according to location and types of fractures.



RESULTS: Of the 854 female patients aged >18 years who were admitted to the hospital due to violence, 55.2% were exposed to DV. Most DV victims (87.9%) were assaulted by intimate partners. The incidence of fractures in IPV cases (7.2%), was nearly twice that of ODV and OV cases. The mean age of IPV cases with fractures (42.1 ± 12.1 years) was significantly higher than that of IPV cases without fractures (33.1 ± 11.8 years) (p < 0.05). Most IPV cases (61.8%) were aged <35 years. Most DV cases with fractures (75%) were aged <50 years. Facial/neck injuries (41.5%) and facial fractures (52.6%) were prominent in DV cases.



CONCLUSION: The results of this study of the presence of facial fractures, especially in women aged <50 years, is an important finding that can alert doctors to potential cases of domestic violence.

