Citation
Demir U, Etli Y, Asirdizer M. J. Forensic Leg. Med. 2024; 104: e102687.
Copyright
DOI
PMID
38733737
Abstract
BACKGROUND: Fractures are an important symptom of physical violence that will negatively affect the woman's quality of life in the coming years. However, there is limited information in the literature about fractures in women exposed to domestic violence (DV). The aim of this study was to compare fracture development rates and age distributions in women exposed to DV and intimate partner violence (IPV), a component of DV, and women exposed to other physical violence (OV), to determine the incidence of DV cases with and without fractures, and to determine fracture locations in DV cases and to identify diagnostic lesions accompanying fractures.
Keywords
|
Diagnosis; Domestic violence; Facial fractures; Intimate partner violence; Women