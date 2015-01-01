|
Citation
|
Popelsky BK, Gabriel KP, Dooley EE, Ylitalo KR. J. Gerontol. A Biol. Sci. Med. Sci. 2024; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2024, Gerontological Society of America)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
38733095
|
Abstract
|
BACKGROUND: Physical activity (PA) may be an important fall prevention strategy. Current PA guidelines emphasize total PA dose, but daily patterning of PA is underappreciated. With aging, PA bouts become less frequent and shorter in duration (i.e.: more fragmented). PA fragmentation may be an indicator of fall risk, but the relationship is not well understood. This study examined daily PA accumulation and patterns with fall risk in older adults.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Accelerometer; Falls; Physical activity