Abstract

Disrupted sleep has been linked to suicidal thoughts and behavior. Less is known, however, about the underlying mechanisms of this relationship. A more nuanced understanding of the link between sleep and suicide may help inform treatment decisions and the development of prevention and intervention strategies. The present study examined daily average sleepiness as a moderator to the relation between same-day passive and active suicide ideation (SI). Fifty-nine young adults (mean age = 21.04; SD = 2.22) endorsing SI at least twice in the two weeks prior to baseline completed 3-5 daily surveys of sleepiness and SI over 2 weeks as part of a broader study. Across several indicators of sleepiness (desire to stay awake, desire to fall asleep), passive SI (desire to die, desire to live), and active SI (occurrence, intensity, duration, and controllability), the overall findings demonstrated that daily average sleepiness magnified the relation between same-day passive SI and active SI severity. These findings indicate that being sleepier than usual may increase the likelihood that passive SI transitions to active SI. Future research is needed to test the causal influence of sleepiness on this transition.

Language: en